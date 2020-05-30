All apartments in Indianapolis
1316 Medford Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1316 Medford Ave

1316 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1316 Medford Ave Indianapolis IN 46222

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Tibbs & W 16th

Home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished Basement, Washer/Dryer hook up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Medford Ave have any available units?
1316 Medford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Medford Ave have?
Some of 1316 Medford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 1316 Medford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Medford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Medford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Medford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Medford Ave offer parking?
No, 1316 Medford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Medford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Medford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Medford Ave have a pool?
No, 1316 Medford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Medford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1316 Medford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Medford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Medford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
