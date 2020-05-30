Amenities
1316 Medford Ave Indianapolis IN 46222
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Tibbs & W 16th
Home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Unfinished Basement, Washer/Dryer hook up
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com