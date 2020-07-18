All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:50 PM

1316 Medford Avenue

1316 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Medford Avenue have any available units?
1316 Medford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Medford Avenue have?
Some of 1316 Medford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Medford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Medford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Medford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Medford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Medford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1316 Medford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Medford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Medford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Medford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1316 Medford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Medford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1316 Medford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Medford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Medford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
