Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:46 PM

116 North Euclid Avenue

116 N Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

116 N Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E New York

Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, fenced in yard, Front Porch, unfinished basement, dining room

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - NO

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
116 North Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 North Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 116 North Euclid Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 North Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 North Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 116 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 116 North Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 116 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 North Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 North Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

