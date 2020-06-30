116 North Euclid Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E New York



Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, fenced in yard, Front Porch, unfinished basement, dining room



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water

**owner pays for water**



SECTION 8 - NO



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.