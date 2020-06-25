Warren Twp - 3 Bedroom home - Three bedroom, two bath home in Autumn Creek near 21st and German Church Road. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Two car garage, AC, Fireplace. Electric heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11115 DURA DR have any available units?
11115 DURA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.