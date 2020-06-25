All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
11115 DURA DR
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

11115 DURA DR

11115 Dura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11115 Dura Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warren Twp - 3 Bedroom home - Three bedroom, two bath home in Autumn Creek near 21st and German Church Road. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. Two car garage, AC, Fireplace. Electric heat.

(RLNE5093699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 DURA DR have any available units?
11115 DURA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11115 DURA DR have?
Some of 11115 DURA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 DURA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11115 DURA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 DURA DR pet-friendly?
No, 11115 DURA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11115 DURA DR offer parking?
Yes, 11115 DURA DR offers parking.
Does 11115 DURA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 DURA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 DURA DR have a pool?
No, 11115 DURA DR does not have a pool.
Does 11115 DURA DR have accessible units?
No, 11115 DURA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 DURA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11115 DURA DR has units with dishwashers.
