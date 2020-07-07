All apartments in Indianapolis
10916 Tournament Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

10916 Tournament Lane

10916 Tournament Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Tournament Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1599796

A charming rental home in a nice golf-cource neighborhood of Indianapolis! Your next rental includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom
--Fresh paint
--Ceiling fans
--Central air
--Fireplace
--Attached garage

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Attached 1 Car Garage,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Fireplace,Large backyard,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Tournament Lane have any available units?
10916 Tournament Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Tournament Lane have?
Some of 10916 Tournament Lane's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Tournament Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Tournament Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Tournament Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10916 Tournament Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10916 Tournament Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Tournament Lane offers parking.
Does 10916 Tournament Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 Tournament Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Tournament Lane have a pool?
No, 10916 Tournament Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Tournament Lane have accessible units?
No, 10916 Tournament Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Tournament Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Tournament Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

