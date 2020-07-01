1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath on a quiet street but still close to everything Fountain Square has to offer! Newer floors throughout the unit. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Updated bathroom with new vanity, tub, and flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.



Pets: $125/ea refundable deposit, then $50/mo for a dog or $25/mo for a cat.



Tenant pays gas and $90 for water and electric.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!