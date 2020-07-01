All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1

1006 Churchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Churchman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath on a quiet street but still close to everything Fountain Square has to offer! Newer floors throughout the unit. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Updated bathroom with new vanity, tub, and flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.

Pets: $125/ea refundable deposit, then $50/mo for a dog or $25/mo for a cat.

Tenant pays gas and $90 for water and electric.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have any available units?
1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have?
Some of 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Churchman Avenue - 1, Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

