BEAUTIFUL, COMPLETELY NEW REHAB 2 BEDROOMS UNIT ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, NEW BATHROOM, ONE PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE FOR $50 A MONTH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have any available units?