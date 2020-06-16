All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:26 PM

1921 South Trumbull Avenue

1921 South Trumbull Avenue · (773) 844-3207
Location

1921 South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, IL 60623
North Lawndale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, COMPLETELY NEW REHAB 2 BEDROOMS UNIT ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, NEW BATHROOM, ONE PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE FOR $50 A MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have any available units?
1921 South Trumbull Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have?
Some of 1921 South Trumbull Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 South Trumbull Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1921 South Trumbull Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 South Trumbull Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have a pool?
No, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 South Trumbull Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 South Trumbull Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
