marietta street artery
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM
507 Apartments for rent in Marietta Street Artery, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
97 Units Available
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1189 sqft
Our dapper interiors and elegant amenities will inspire the exceptional! Finely tailored studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments available soon. Alexan Eight West, your custom fit woven into the fabric of West Midtown.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,271
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1081 sqft
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta Street Artery
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
40 Units Available
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
57 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
15 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
31 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,364
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1280 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
971 sqft
Modern community with controlled access, concierge service, and in-house pup wash. Gated parking, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and faux-wood plank flooring. Fantastic skyline views.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
20 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,198
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the center of Midtown Atlanta, these 1 to 3-bedroom apartments are close to all the city's best attractions, with Bobby Dodd Stadium across the street. Situated a stone's throw from I-75 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
31 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,273
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
$
9 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,230
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
30 Units Available
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,279
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
$
19 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,790
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
25 Units Available
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
9 Units Available
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1445 sqft
This recently renovated high-rise community features a putting green, game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Nearby I-85 provides opportunities for enjoyment throughout Atlanta. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
22 Units Available
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,310
2118 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
$
87 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
$
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
56 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,365
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
