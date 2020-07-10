Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance hot tub

Centennial Place Apartment Homes offers community living with the ease and convenience of a great downtown Atlanta location.



Here at Centennial Place you'll be able to appreciate all the modern features and wonderful amenities we have for you, while living in a convenient and comfortable location.

Our pet friendly, spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer you elegant ceramic tile entries and walk-in closet space.

Every home includes a full size washer and dryer to make it easy for you to keep up with those ever present laundry needs without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

Centennial Place provides you with two sparkling resort style pools where you can swim with your family and friends, or simply sunbathe and relax in the outdoor atmosphere. For those with younger children, we offer multiple playgrounds for them to enjoy with their friends and neighbors.For added peace of mind, our community offers you controlled access parking, intrusion alarm systems in each