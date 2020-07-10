All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Centennial Place

Open Now until 6pm
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW · (762) 444-6595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 555MC102 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 260HU303 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 515CO201 · Avail. now

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 284HU101 · Avail. now

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 427LU101 · Avail. now

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Centennial Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Centennial Place Apartment Homes offers community living with the ease and convenience of a great downtown Atlanta location.

Here at Centennial Place you'll be able to appreciate all the modern features and wonderful amenities we have for you, while living in a convenient and comfortable location.
Our pet friendly, spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer you elegant ceramic tile entries and walk-in closet space.
Every home includes a full size washer and dryer to make it easy for you to keep up with those ever present laundry needs without having to leave the comfort of your own home.
Centennial Place provides you with two sparkling resort style pools where you can swim with your family and friends, or simply sunbathe and relax in the outdoor atmosphere. For those with younger children, we offer multiple playgrounds for them to enjoy with their friends and neighbors.For added peace of mind, our community offers you controlled access parking, intrusion alarm systems in each

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: Starts at $150
Additional: no
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centennial Place have any available units?
Centennial Place has 5 units available starting at $1,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Centennial Place have?
Some of Centennial Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centennial Place currently offering any rent specials?
Centennial Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centennial Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Centennial Place is pet friendly.
Does Centennial Place offer parking?
Yes, Centennial Place offers parking.
Does Centennial Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Centennial Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Centennial Place have a pool?
Yes, Centennial Place has a pool.
Does Centennial Place have accessible units?
Yes, Centennial Place has accessible units.
Does Centennial Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centennial Place has units with dishwashers.
