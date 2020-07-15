/
/
/
Luther Rice College & Seminary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Luther Rice College & Seminary
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE Early August. Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
CHASTAIN FLOORPLAN Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247
2616 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5065 Chupp Way Cir
5065 Chupp Way Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1500 sqft
LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. LOCATED OFF I-20 Panola RD, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. Rent includes Trash Fee. We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2252 Wellington Circle
2252 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1323 sqft
$999 – 2 Bed / 2 Bath Townhouse Available September 5, 2020 Beautiful Townhome with spacious rooms, fireplace, and new amenities. This Townhouse features a perfect roommate plan. Each bedroom has its own separate bath and walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3081 Fields Dr
3081 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1224 sqft
Section-8 welcome! Beautiful, well maintained 3 brm and 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Large Eat-in kitchen with stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, open living area with bay windows. 2-car assigned parking pad.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA