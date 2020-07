Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage google fiber internet access lobby accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dog grooming area guest parking hot tub nest technology

INCREDIBLE VIEWS, STYLISH HOMES, A NEW WAY OF LIVING Incredible views, stylish homes, a new way of living. Handcrafted aesthetic style that includes quartz countertops, kitchen tile backsplash and open plan concepts designed for entertaining. A natural gas project that allows you to save energy and conserve with GE stainless style appliances, a full size in-unit washer & dryer and much more. THOUGHTFUL DESIGN IN EVERY AMENITY. MIDTOWN LIVING ELEVATED. Thoughtful design in every amenity. Midtown Living Elevated. From a sleek lobby design to a sky deck and pool, NINE15 MIDTOWN boasts boutique amenities very far from ordinary. Enjoy Google Fiber at NINE15 MIDTOWN that starts with a connection that's up to 1,000 megabits per second. Super fast downloads. TV like no other. And endless possibilities with Wi-Fi in Common Areas. At NINE15 MIDTOWN, you'll connect to all of Atlanta by simply walking out the door. We're steps to transportation, your daily errands, Piedmont Park, and Midtown's ...