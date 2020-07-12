/
centennial hill
544 Apartments for rent in Centennial Hill, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the center of Midtown Atlanta, these 1 to 3-bedroom apartments are close to all the city's best attractions, with Bobby Dodd Stadium across the street. Situated a stone's throw from I-75 and I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 centennial olympic park drive
305 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
Available 09/07/20 Post Centennial Promo Code: 305-P - Property Id: 312722 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
400 W Peachtree St
400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10’ ceilings, open floorplan with awesome view day or night! Stainless appliances including microwave, granite counters, W/D, pool, integrated IPod sound. Walk to Marta, parks, cafes or order room service.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
300 Peachtree St
300 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
649 sqft
This is a uniquely designed 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a king bed and a sleep sofa that sleeps 2. The unit includes most simple needs including towels, basic toiletries and kitchen items.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 W Peachtree St 16E
300 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
609 sqft
Amazing FULLY FURNISHED turn key ready condo in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This is located walking distance to numerous downtown attraction.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719
115 West Peachtree Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,409
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,312
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
37 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,050
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
38 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
22 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
93 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
