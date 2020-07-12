/
114 Apartments for rent in Home Park, Atlanta, GA
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
21 Units Available
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
21 Units Available
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1386 sqft
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
314 Units Available
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
Take a walk on the Westside, where art, entertainment and commerce converge with an unmistakable energy and unpretentious attitude.
1 Unit Available
1066 McMillan Street Northwest
1066 McMillan St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Near GA Tech in the Awesome Home Park area. This Duplex is walking distance to Georgia Tech / Atlantic Station area. Craftsmen style Duplex with nice "rocking chair front porch".
1 Unit Available
1064 McMillan Street Northwest
1064 Mcmillan Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
GA Tech -Home park -Midtown • Adorable In-town Bungalow Duplex • Btwn 10th & 14th || Georgia Tech || Midtown • 2 Oversized Bedrooms || Hardwood Floors • 1 Full Bathroom || Tub/Shower Combo • LG Living Room w/Fireplace || Open Eat-In Kitchen • Gas
1 Unit Available
1007 Curran Street
1007 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 08/01/20 GA Tech, Home Park Area - Property Id: 310595 Walk to class at Gerogia Tech. The 4 bedrooms 2 baths house has plenty of off street parking. Large living space with kitchen and laundry/storage room. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
455 14th street nw
455 14th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Local on fourteenth Promo Code: 45514-L - Property Id: 312793 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
997 Curran St - B
997 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Pre- Lease August , 2020 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Duplex with a drive-way! Perfect for the student at the GT university...or a couple moving into the city. Experience the new West Midtown and all that it offers. Convenience & Comfort.
1 Unit Available
1005 Hampton Street
1005 Hampton Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2020! ONE BLOCK FROM TECH! Georgia Tech area!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, pre-leasing for August 2020!! Sunroom, Back yard, Dinning room. Located in Midtown Atlanta. Convenient to everything MIDTOWN ATLANTA has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1228 State Street
1228 State Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3300 sqft
An Executive luxury home in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Built new in 2008 with all efficiency utilities and systems. Convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown nightlife, Universities, Corporations, and Hospitals.
1 Unit Available
1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest
1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in Home Park! Pricing includes 2 bedrooms (you can make it 3 bedrooms because there are 2 individual rooms) & 2 bath (1 private bathroom with master bedroom). Brand new carpet, Floor, paint, bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1250 Francis Street NW
1250 Francis Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1548 sqft
Shows Great - Very close to Ga Tech, just off 14th St
1 Unit Available
1206 Francis Street Northwest - 2
1206 Francis Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH located on Francis St. close to Ga Tech. Ceramic tile floors in living room & kitchen. Includes washer/dryer. $1,400/month. $75 application fee. $1,400 security deposit. Landlord bills water.
Results within 1 mile of Home Park
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
24 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
21 Units Available
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
33 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,204
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
16 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
32 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
