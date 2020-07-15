/
Chattahoochee Technical College
24 Apartments For Rent Near Chattahoochee Technical College
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,289
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
23 Units Available
Fair Oaks
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$910
720 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,021
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Last updated May 8 at 05:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$913
1150 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Summer Lake Drive SW
161 Summer Lake Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home near Fair Oaks. Charming home with lots of character. Large living room with fireplace. Fenced back Yard . Nice laminated wood floors in dining room. This home is a must see! Community offers playground, sidewalks & lake.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory
Balfour Marietta
152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2805 Vineyard Way Se
2805 Vineyard Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
979 sqft
2805 Vineyard Way Se Available 08/08/20 Smyrna Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Very Nice Condo on the Ground Floor in the Heart of Smyrna! Large One Bedroom, One Bath, Spacious Open Floor Plan and
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner! Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
325 Niles Court
325 Niles Ct, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2 long drive
2 Long Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
View At Woodstock Promo Code: 2-V - Property Id: 312905 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1973 Ridgestone Run
1973 Ridgestone Run, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1980 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath house. New flooring, fresh new paint. Kitchen is sizable with pantry. It has a very big 2 car garage that can take up to 4 cars. This is a move in ready house waiting for a tenant to move.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
855 Dodge St SE
855 Dodge Street S East, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
855 Dodge - Property Id: 316096 Nearly new ranch home on large level lot in heart of Smyrna.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
1806 Old Concord Road
1806 Old Concord Road Southeast, Fair Oaks, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Sweet 3R 1BA Marietta Bungalow offers one level living! You'll find an open living area that makes gatherings a breeze. The stone kitchen countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances are nice updates.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bedroom and one Bath, 800 Sq. Foot Apartment. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Cul-de-Sac.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit E
1580 Oakpointe Dr SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bed room one bath 800 Square feet Apartment in a quit cul-De-Suck Street.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest
1280 West Booth Road Extended Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1200 sqft
Come see this Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom and 2&Half bathroom Home in a Marietta Area! New exterior and interior paint along with New flooring throughout the home with Tiled Bathrooms.
