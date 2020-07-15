Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
20 Apartments For Rent Near KSU
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr
3588 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1658 sqft
Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3658 Southwick Drive NW
3658 Southwick Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2354 sqft
3658 Southwick Drive NW Available 08/08/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Easy Access to I-75 and I-575. 4 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3847 Sunview Drive NW
3847 Sunview Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
Look no further...move-in condition. New lighting throughout home. New interior paint, newer carpet, new floors, and new painted cabinets. Separate formal dining room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, black/stainless appliances, and nice size pantry.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2808 Fullers Aly
2808 Fullers Aly, Kennesaw, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1930 sqft
Beautiful townhome community in the heart of downtown Kennesaw. New construction with an open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. Owner's suite has dual closets and bathroom has double vanities and tiled stall shower.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1743 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Rockmart Circle Northwest
1213 Rockmart Circle, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2347 sqft
Nestled on a tree-lined street, this home features all the upgrades you’ve been looking for. When you step into the home you will be impressed with the architectural details that are displayed at the front entry, and throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
121 Brookhaven Drive
121 Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1258 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath all brick ranch on a full basement in Sprayberry H.S. Near Town Center Mall/Kennesaw State University. Separate living room, family room with brick fireplace. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry on main floor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
902 Shiloh Ridge Run NW
902 Shiloh Ridge Run Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1202 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,202 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3008 Rhett Drive NW
3008 Rhett Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1032 sqft
Brick 3 bedroom ranch style home. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Large back deck...Great for social distancing! unfinished basement has laundry area and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4508 High Grove Court Northwest
4508 High Grove Court, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1472 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3956 Cripple Creek Dr NW
3956 Cripple Creek Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,746 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 6 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2344 Wavetree Ln NW
2344 Wavetree Lane Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3997 Cripple Creek Drive NW
3997 Cripple Creek Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Country Club
7055 Sand Wedge Circle
7055 Sand Wedge Circle, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
