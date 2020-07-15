/
/
/
Life University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near Life University
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
29 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$857
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
3 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory
Balfour Marietta
152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
723 Twin Brooks Court South East
723 Twin Brooks Court, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
Huge private Townhome w/ 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and a basement. Recently Renovated. Room to spread with 3 living areas! Must see this home to believe! Plenty of kitchen space w/ stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1707 Augusta Drive SE
1707 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1244 sqft
**WOW** Amazing rehab - Kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, farm sink, hardwood floors, LED lights, new paint, bath vanities, new shower in master, new tile in 2nd bath, smart home features - ring doorbell, door lock, lights,
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
325 Niles Court
325 Niles Ct, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family
1 of 19
Last updated December 11 at 04:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
844 Toliver Street Northeast
844 Toliver St, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1102 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,102 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
470 Barnes Mill Drive
470 Barnes Mill Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
988 sqft
Cute 2BR 1BA Marietta ranch is move-in ready and features a cozy family room and a sunny eat-in kitchen with a peninsular island open to a separate dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Powers Park
1940 Hazelwood Drive Southeast
1940 Hazelwood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Self viewing only. Sign up through Rently to access home. Move-in ready 2 bedroom home. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet, pending approval. Restrictions apply. Range and Refrigerator included.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 Augusta Drive
1305 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1097 sqft
Highly desirable recently renovated entry level 2bed/1bath condominium in Marietta! This condo features an open floorplan, with a large kitchen. Tile floors in kitchen, bath, living room, and sunroom. Nice balcony for your enjoyment.