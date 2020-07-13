All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

1016 Lofts

1016 Howell Mill Rd NW · (770) 285-0307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2214 · Avail. now

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2606 · Avail. now

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,436

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 2316 · Avail. now

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 2517 · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1016 Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
yoga
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

Experience True Modern Living in Stylish Lofts in AtlantaWelcome to 1016 Lofts, a beautifully vibrant and bustling residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom Atlanta apartments for rent, as well as combination living and working spaces that are ideal for any lifestyle. With unique layouts, trendy interior design and stylish touches right down to the smallest detail, there’s plenty to get excited about in these apartments for rent Atlanta, GA.Each of these lofts in Atlanta was designed with not only your comfort in mind, but convenience and style as well. Gourmet kitchens, sleek appliances, 10-foot ceilings, large closets and storage spaces and private patios and balconies deliver the luxuries you’d expect from a new home, while premium materials and finishes, such as tiled backsplashes add a further luxurious feel.Beautiful interiors and stunning views of Atlanta aren’t the only benefits of 1016 Lofts. This community of Atlanta apartments for rent also offers a cyber ca

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 to 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Trash: $13 Pest control: $2
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 to $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds not permitted. Total combined weight of all pets must be no more than 70 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds not permitted.
Parking Details: Parking garage: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Yes, available to rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lofts have any available units?
1016 Lofts has 21 units available starting at $1,181 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Lofts have?
Some of 1016 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Lofts offers parking.
Does 1016 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lofts have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Lofts has a pool.
Does 1016 Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, 1016 Lofts has accessible units.
Does 1016 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
