All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 917 Oak Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
917 Oak Street SW
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

917 Oak Street SW

917 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In Historical West End. New Carpet and Paint.Loft 4 Bedrooms each with private Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Oak Street SW have any available units?
917 Oak Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Oak Street SW have?
Some of 917 Oak Street SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Oak Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
917 Oak Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Oak Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 917 Oak Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 917 Oak Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 917 Oak Street SW offers parking.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have a pool?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have accessible units?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Oak Street SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus