917 Oak Street SW
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
917 Oak Street SW
917 Oak Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
917 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In Historical West End. New Carpet and Paint.Loft 4 Bedrooms each with private Bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Oak Street SW have any available units?
917 Oak Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 917 Oak Street SW have?
Some of 917 Oak Street SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 Oak Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
917 Oak Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Oak Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 917 Oak Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 917 Oak Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 917 Oak Street SW offers parking.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have a pool?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have accessible units?
No, 917 Oak Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Oak Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Oak Street SW has units with dishwashers.
