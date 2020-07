Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Based on credit, Up to 1 months rent

Deposit: Based on credit, Up to 1 months rent

Renter responsible for all utilities

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

$500 for dog $350 for cat, 2nd dog $250 fee, 2nd cat $175

fee: $500 for dog $350 for cat, 2nd dog $250 fee, 2nd cat $175

Covered lot. covered garage: 2 permits per unit, free included in your rent, visitors welcome to park on your floor as well.

Parking Details: Covered lot. covered garage: 2 permits per unit, free included in your rent, visitors welcome to park on your floor as well.

Storage Details: additional storage: $80/month,7x8, various shapes but all about the same sq. footage