63 Robin Hood Road NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Sherwood Forest renovation! Short walk to Ansley Country Club, walking distance to High Museum, restaurants & arts! Main level feat 3 bedrooms/2 baths inc master suite, hardwood floors throughout, 2 large living areas in the front and back of the home, huge dining room and tons of natural light including skylights. Level ~.5 acre lot! Gourmet kitchen, separate breakfast room, mud room, screened porch w outside cooking surface. Lower level feat bedroom, bath, entertaining area/den + playroom/gym/office + 2 Car Garage. Large Private Backyard! Check out the Virtual Tour!