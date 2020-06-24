All apartments in Atlanta
63 Robin Hood Road NE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

63 Robin Hood Road NE

63 Robin Hood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

63 Robin Hood Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Sherwood Forest renovation! Short walk to Ansley Country Club, walking distance to High Museum, restaurants & arts! Main level feat 3 bedrooms/2 baths inc master suite, hardwood floors throughout, 2 large living areas in the front and back of the home, huge dining room and tons of natural light including skylights. Level ~.5 acre lot! Gourmet kitchen, separate breakfast room, mud room, screened porch w outside cooking surface. Lower level feat bedroom, bath, entertaining area/den + playroom/gym/office + 2 Car Garage. Large Private Backyard! Check out the Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

