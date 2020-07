Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Envious Location in the Heart of Buckhead. Gramercy at Buckhead offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to fit multiple lifestyles. Featuring a 24-hour courtesy officer, abundant closet space and two sparkling swimming pools: resort style and lap. Nestled between Midtown and Sandy Springs, we are right in the middle of the best Atlanta has to offer with nearby shopping and dining. Being walking distance to Buckhead nightlife, Gramercy at Buckhead's social atmosphere is exemplified throughout the neighborhood and our site team. Join our VIP program and receive resident discounts to local businesses! We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.