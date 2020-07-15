Amenities

Blending an urban lifestyle with small-town vibes, The Kirkwood is a Brand New Midrise Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Ideally located, on Howard Street, our luxury apartments in Atlanta are here to offer you the life you always wanted.



What makes The Kirkwood different from the other communities in the area is our outstanding approach to luxury living. On our grounds, residents get to enjoy a wealth of impeccable amenities like our resort-style pool with sundeck, grill area, and cabanas, fitness center, lounge area with billiards table, outdoor social lounge with flat screen TVs, and many more leisure options that span over 10,000 square feet of space. To ensure the comfort of our residents, we also added on-site parking, high-speed internet, electric car charging stations, and an Urban Tails Pet Spa for your furry friends to enjoy.