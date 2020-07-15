All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like The Kirkwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
The Kirkwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Kirkwood

71 Howard Street Southeast · (678) 607-9687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

71 Howard Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4417 · Avail. now

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 4317 · Avail. now

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 4416 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,411

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4106 · Avail. now

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kirkwood.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
pool table
Blending an urban lifestyle with small-town vibes, The Kirkwood is a Brand New Midrise Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Ideally located, on Howard Street, our luxury apartments in Atlanta are here to offer you the life you always wanted.

What makes The Kirkwood different from the other communities in the area is our outstanding approach to luxury living. On our grounds, residents get to enjoy a wealth of impeccable amenities like our resort-style pool with sundeck, grill area, and cabanas, fitness center, lounge area with billiards table, outdoor social lounge with flat screen TVs, and many more leisure options that span over 10,000 square feet of space. To ensure the comfort of our residents, we also added on-site parking, high-speed internet, electric car charging stations, and an Urban Tails Pet Spa for your furry friends to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kirkwood have any available units?
The Kirkwood has 33 units available starting at $1,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Kirkwood have?
Some of The Kirkwood's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kirkwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Kirkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kirkwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kirkwood is pet friendly.
Does The Kirkwood offer parking?
No, The Kirkwood does not offer parking.
Does The Kirkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Kirkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kirkwood have a pool?
Yes, The Kirkwood has a pool.
Does The Kirkwood have accessible units?
No, The Kirkwood does not have accessible units.
Does The Kirkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, The Kirkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Kirkwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity