Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4063 Cornell Boulevard SW

4063 Cornell Boulevard Southwest · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4063 Cornell Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW Atlanta GA · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated Atlanta Home in a Convenient Location
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreemen

(RLNE5718695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have any available units?
4063 Cornell Boulevard SW has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have?
Some of 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW currently offering any rent specials?
4063 Cornell Boulevard SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW pet-friendly?
No, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW offer parking?
No, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW does not offer parking.
Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have a pool?
Yes, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW has a pool.
Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have accessible units?
No, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4063 Cornell Boulevard SW has units with dishwashers.
