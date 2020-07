Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to life at the center of Atlanta's creative heartbeat. As Old Fourth Ward's newest apartment community, Anthem on Ashley brings together the best of modern living for those who like to live out loud. Anthem offers 1 and 2 bedroom homes with a number of interior features and amenities, from the saltwater pool to the stainless steel appliances. At Anthem on Ashley, you're in the middle of everything in Old Fourth Ward and Atlanta. Want to grab a bite to eat? Check out one of the area's many restaurants, including Amer and Sotto. Looking for after dinner drinks? Stop by Venkman's or Joystick Gamebar. Or are you looking for a concert to see or a comedy show? Dad's Garage and Variety Playhouse are just minutes away. Anthem is also close to schools such as Georgia State University, shopping destinations such as Ponce City Market ...