Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3777 Boulder Park Dr SW

3777 Boulder Park Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Boulder Park Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Road - Wisteria Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5ebd6a0b0 ---- Great Atlanta location to house that larger family!! Sitting area in master. Elegant appointments. 2 Car Garage 9' Ceilings Blinds Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Garage Garden Tub Laundry Room Master Bedroom One Fireplace Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stall Shower Stove Trey Ceiling Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have any available units?
3777 Boulder Park Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have?
Some of 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Boulder Park Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW offers parking.
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.

