3777 Boulder Park Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Fairburn Road - Wisteria Lane
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5ebd6a0b0 ---- Great Atlanta location to house that larger family!! Sitting area in master. Elegant appointments. 2 Car Garage 9' Ceilings Blinds Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Garage Garden Tub Laundry Room Master Bedroom One Fireplace Possible With Approval Public Sewer Stall Shower Stove Trey Ceiling Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have any available units?
3777 Boulder Park Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW have?
Some of 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Boulder Park Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Boulder Park Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.