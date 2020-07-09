All apartments in Atlanta
City Plaza
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:09 AM

City Plaza

Open Now until 5:30pm
133 Trinity Ave SW · (678) 929-9906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
South Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
bbq/grill
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Look no further than City Plaza for modern, upscale, apartment living in the heart of downtown Atlanta, GA. Imagine being surrounded by all the city has to offer and reducing your commute to a short walk, bike ride, or drive. Imaging living the lifestyle you've always wanted with all of the breathtaking amenities that come with an affordable luxury apartment at City Plaza.
Our stunning one and two bedroom models come in several different floor plans to accommodate your own personal taste. Take in the commanding views of downtown Atlanta, or the beautiful courtyard from your private balcony. Our recently upgraded apartments all feature generous living space, full size washer and dryers, air conditioning, and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. No expense was spared in our recent renovation, making these some of the finest luxury apartments in the city.
Residents of City Plaza are treated to an expansive list of building services and features including; covered parking, a lush interior courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and so much more.
City Plaza is located across from beautiful Georgia Plaza Park, and City Hall. Being downtown, you have immediate access to some the best of shopping, entertainment, and dining options in the city.
Ready to experience the good life in downtown Atlanta? Call us to schedule a tour so you can see for yourself why our residents love the experience and convenience of living downtown at City Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Detached garage: $36/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $36/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Plaza have any available units?
City Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does City Plaza have?
Some of City Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
City Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Plaza pet-friendly?
No, City Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does City Plaza offer parking?
Yes, City Plaza offers parking.
Does City Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Plaza have a pool?
Yes, City Plaza has a pool.
Does City Plaza have accessible units?
No, City Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does City Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Plaza has units with dishwashers.

