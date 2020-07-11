Amenities

AMLI Ponce Park welcomes you to explore our luxury apartments in the historic Old Fourth Ward, a neighborhood rich in history and bursting with energy. Our apartments are perfectly situated near a multitude of entertainment and recreational opportunities including the Historic Old 4th Ward Park, Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Our luxury Atlanta rental homes central location connects residents to downtown Atlanta, Midtown, and the citys most dynamic neighborhoods.In addition to Ponce City Markets offerings just across the street from us, residents enjoy an array of community amenities including a swimming pool with sun shelf, high-endurance fitness center, versatile clubroom with cyber caf, outdoor kitchen with grills, and more. We also offer a pet park, controlled access gates and a convenient parking garage.We offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with a choice of two designer interior packages featuring quartz or granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; kitchen islands; washers and dryers; wood plank or high-end tile flooring; and spacious terraces and balconies. Residents will live green because our community is LEED Platinum Certified.