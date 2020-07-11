All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like AMLI Ponce Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
AMLI Ponce Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Ponce Park

Open Now until 6pm
641 North Ave NE · (404) 491-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3224 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,794

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4204 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 4407 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 3326 · Avail. now

$2,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Ponce Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
AMLI Ponce Park welcomes you to explore our luxury apartments in the historic Old Fourth Ward, a neighborhood rich in history and bursting with energy. Our apartments are perfectly situated near a multitude of entertainment and recreational opportunities including the Historic Old 4th Ward Park, Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Our luxury Atlanta rental homes central location connects residents to downtown Atlanta, Midtown, and the citys most dynamic neighborhoods.In addition to Ponce City Markets offerings just across the street from us, residents enjoy an array of community amenities including a swimming pool with sun shelf, high-endurance fitness center, versatile clubroom with cyber caf, outdoor kitchen with grills, and more. We also offer a pet park, controlled access gates and a convenient parking garage.We offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with a choice of two designer interior packages featuring quartz or granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; kitchen islands; washers and dryers; wood plank or high-end tile flooring; and spacious terraces and balconies. Residents will live green because our community is LEED Platinum Certified.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $120 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Electric car parking: $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (195sqft): $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Ponce Park have any available units?
AMLI Ponce Park has 15 units available starting at $1,554 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Ponce Park have?
Some of AMLI Ponce Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Ponce Park currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Ponce Park is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Ponce Park pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Ponce Park offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park offers parking.
Does AMLI Ponce Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Ponce Park have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park has a pool.
Does AMLI Ponce Park have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park has accessible units.
Does AMLI Ponce Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Ponce Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AMLI Ponce Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity