Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3530 Piedmont Rd
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

3530 Piedmont Rd

3530 Piedmont Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Gorgeous Condo at The BarClay on the 12th Flr w/an amazing view. World Class amenities, all utilities except electricity. Entrance foyer welcomes you in to the open flr plan. Recently remodeled kitchen w/newer soft close white cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters & double ovens. Lg dining rm overlooks FR w/big windows bringing tons of natural light. Master Bdrm features upgraded bathroom w/frameless shower & custom walk-in closet. Good size secondary bedroom w/walk-in closet. Two addtl closets for storage. Separate storage unit. No Pet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Piedmont Rd have any available units?
3530 Piedmont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Piedmont Rd have?
Some of 3530 Piedmont Rd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Piedmont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Piedmont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Piedmont Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3530 Piedmont Rd offer parking?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Piedmont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Piedmont Rd have a pool?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Piedmont Rd have accessible units?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Piedmont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Piedmont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
