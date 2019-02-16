3530 Piedmont Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous Condo at The BarClay on the 12th Flr w/an amazing view. World Class amenities, all utilities except electricity. Entrance foyer welcomes you in to the open flr plan. Recently remodeled kitchen w/newer soft close white cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters & double ovens. Lg dining rm overlooks FR w/big windows bringing tons of natural light. Master Bdrm features upgraded bathroom w/frameless shower & custom walk-in closet. Good size secondary bedroom w/walk-in closet. Two addtl closets for storage. Separate storage unit. No Pet building.