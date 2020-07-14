All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

The Pointe at Lenox Park

1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE · (833) 381-2672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Buford Highway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 05203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 11102 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11305 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 11205 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 01104 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Lenox Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
Right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be...Choose from our selection of upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent at The Pointe at Lenox Park. We are located on N. Druid Hills Drive, just minutes from Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, the Buckhead Business District, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Offices, Peachtree Road, I-85, 400, Buford Highway and near MARTA.

By choosing The Pointe at Lenox Park to be your next home, there is no need to compromise the convenience of being close to your favorite places of interest. Our Brookhaven apartments include upscale features such as granite counter tops, wood-finish flooring, dark wood cabinetry, a touchscreen LED light controller, USB wall ports, Nest thermostats, and alarm systems in every unit. Not to mention, controlled access entry and amenities that include a private pool with multiple grilling stations, 24-hour gym, bark park, and WiFi lounge.
Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here at The Pointe at

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Lenox Park have any available units?
The Pointe at Lenox Park has 11 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pointe at Lenox Park have?
Some of The Pointe at Lenox Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Lenox Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Lenox Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at Lenox Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Lenox Park is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Lenox Park offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Lenox Park offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Lenox Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at Lenox Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Lenox Park have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Lenox Park has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Lenox Park have accessible units?
No, The Pointe at Lenox Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Lenox Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at Lenox Park has units with dishwashers.
