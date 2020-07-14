Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community

Right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be...Choose from our selection of upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent at The Pointe at Lenox Park. We are located on N. Druid Hills Drive, just minutes from Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, the Buckhead Business District, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Offices, Peachtree Road, I-85, 400, Buford Highway and near MARTA.



By choosing The Pointe at Lenox Park to be your next home, there is no need to compromise the convenience of being close to your favorite places of interest. Our Brookhaven apartments include upscale features such as granite counter tops, wood-finish flooring, dark wood cabinetry, a touchscreen LED light controller, USB wall ports, Nest thermostats, and alarm systems in every unit. Not to mention, controlled access entry and amenities that include a private pool with multiple grilling stations, 24-hour gym, bark park, and WiFi lounge.

Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here at The Pointe at