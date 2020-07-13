All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Optimist Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
2115 Piedmont Rd NE · (404) 480-9251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2412 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,642

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 4312 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,642

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 3213 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,642

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Optimist Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
parking
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
Optimist Lofts is a chic and stylish apartment community located in Atlanta, GA, near Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Our studio, one and two bedroom loft-style luxury apartments are ideal for the Piedmont/Buckhead urbanite in need of a new home that integrates five-star amenities with first class features. Our community offers spacious floor plans for rent, including work/live spaces. These unique apartments have been designed to allow the unique convenience of living above your office. All of our apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a cozy breakfast nook. To enhance the elegance of your space, we have also installed wood flooring throughout each home and offer vaulted 10-foot ceilings. At Optimist Lofts we make comfort chic.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $25/month. Covered parking available. Reserved parking fee is $25. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Optimist Lofts have any available units?
Optimist Lofts has 16 units available starting at $1,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Optimist Lofts have?
Some of Optimist Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Optimist Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Optimist Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Optimist Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Optimist Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Optimist Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Optimist Lofts offers parking.
Does Optimist Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Optimist Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Optimist Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Optimist Lofts has a pool.
Does Optimist Lofts have accessible units?
No, Optimist Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Optimist Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Optimist Lofts has units with dishwashers.
