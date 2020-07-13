Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool internet access coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator parking pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

Optimist Lofts is a chic and stylish apartment community located in Atlanta, GA, near Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Our studio, one and two bedroom loft-style luxury apartments are ideal for the Piedmont/Buckhead urbanite in need of a new home that integrates five-star amenities with first class features. Our community offers spacious floor plans for rent, including work/live spaces. These unique apartments have been designed to allow the unique convenience of living above your office. All of our apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a cozy breakfast nook. To enhance the elegance of your space, we have also installed wood flooring throughout each home and offer vaulted 10-foot ceilings. At Optimist Lofts we make comfort chic.