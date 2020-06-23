3275 Lenox Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table

Updated condo w/ perfect location in the heart of Buckhead. Walk to Marta, Lenox, tons of restaurants. New flooring. Updated Kit. features granite, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Large family room w/ built in book casing, gas fireplace. Oversized bedroom w/ large walk in closet. Updated master bath w/ jetted tub, large tile shower. Covered patio out back. Amenities featuring newly renovated clubhouse w/ full kitchen, lounge and billiards room, pool, and exercise facility. Storage space w/ unit. New HVAC unit. New double pane windows.