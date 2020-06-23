All apartments in Atlanta
3275 Lenox Road NE

3275 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3275 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Updated condo w/ perfect location in the heart of Buckhead. Walk to Marta, Lenox, tons of restaurants. New flooring. Updated Kit. features granite, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Large family room w/ built in book casing, gas fireplace. Oversized bedroom w/ large walk in closet. Updated master bath w/ jetted tub, large tile shower. Covered patio out back. Amenities featuring newly renovated clubhouse w/ full kitchen, lounge and billiards room, pool, and exercise facility. Storage space w/ unit. New HVAC unit. New double pane windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
3275 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3275 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 3275 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3275 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3275 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
No, 3275 Lenox Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3275 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3275 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3275 Lenox Road NE has a pool.
Does 3275 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3275 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3275 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
