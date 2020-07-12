/
/
/
pine hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
47 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
61 Units Available
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
Situated in the heart of the action, a life of luxury awaits you at 32Hundred Lenox.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
995 Sibley Lane NE
995 Sibley Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox - Large beautiful three story townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox, convenient to Buckhead shopping and restaurants, MARTA and all major interstates.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27306 Plantation Drive
27306 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1224 sqft
Beautiful Residence that's Renovated + Move-in Ready! This upgraded condo, located in Plantation at Lenox, has it all! Lush Greenery Views, Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances + Floors, Fireplace with Mantle,
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3275 Lenox Rd
3275 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1469 sqft
Large corner unit EXECUTIVE Suite, in the heart of Buckhead, next to MARTA, Shopping Centers & Restaurants! Condo features Hardwood floor, Beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, Open to the Living room with Double sided
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Pinetree Road 1019
2700 Pine Tree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
Unit 1019 Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Roommate plan Buckhead - Property Id: 313096 Roommate Plan. Each Bedroom has attached Bath, walkin closets. Private Patio.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
914 Canterbury Ln
914 Canterbury Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Beautiful, full of natural light, newly painted single-family 4 bedroom house in quiet cul-de-sac community in Buckhead, just off Lenox Road and with easy access to highways and lots of shopping, restaurants, parks, and nightlife options.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2745 Lenox Road NE
2745 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3638 sqft
Buckhead House in gated community. Spacious kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, center island, casual dining area & view to the great room. Main floor office could be a playroom, guest suite or formal sitting area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2657 Lenox Road NE
2657 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
844 sqft
Buckhead two story top floor condo. Lenox Green is a gated community with pool, gazebo, fitness center, and onsite security. This unit is able to come furnished or unfurnished and length of lease is flexible.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
967 Canter Road NE
967 Canter Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4739 sqft
No Other Setting Like It in Prime Buckhead - Sarah Smith Elementary too! A Winding Driveway over a Private Bridge brings you to this Special Home with Stunning Details throughout! State of the Art Pebble-Tec Swimming Pool has a Raised Spa with
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1869 North Druid Hills Road
1869 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
The listing includes both "Furnished" units in a like new duplex. The rent price is for both units. Both units are smaller units with each having 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom for a total of 8 bedrooms & 6 full bathrooms.
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2695 Rivers Edge Dr
2695 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2145 sqft
Sited on 4.9 acres in the Buckhead/Pine Hills area, this Special Rivers Edge Gated, Single-Family Detached Home Evokes Sophistication, Serenity and Elegance from the Moment You Enter.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2680 Rivers Edge Drive
2680 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1888 sqft
Exquisite Buckhead Brick End-Unit Home in Upscale Gated Subdivision. Beautiful Open Floorplan w/10'Ceiling, Hardwoods, Fam Rm/Dining Rm, Kitchen w/Granite, Ample Cabinet Storage, Brkfst Bar & Table area.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2107 Pine Heights Drive NE
2107 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
831 sqft
Amazing location!!! Wonderful 1 bedroom and 1 bath with extra large walk in closet, large vanity and separate room for shower/tub combo and toilet. Perfect first floor unit. All electric appliances with gas fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1
3201 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1249 sqft
Recently Renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo situated in a gated community right in the heart of Buckhead and close to world class shopping & restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Pine Heights Drive NE
1202 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1249 sqft
No showings before Jun 30th - Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity in Buckhead. Minutes away from Lenox,with easy access to 85 and Peachtree.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE
1959 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2884 sqft
End unit town home in Buckhead Place. Open floor plan on main level. Professional grade kitchen with view to family room. Master suite and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Roof top patio with relaxing views. Finished lower level with full bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3208 Pine Heights Drive NE
3208 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1249 sqft
Coming Soon: Available for 12 month lease and tours starting March 1st. Great Roommate 2 bedroom plan. Master has standing shower and Whirlpool tub plus Double Vanity. Second Bedroom has Whirpool tub and laundry station: Washer Dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3491 Rockhaven Circle NE
3491 Rockhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1888 sqft
Great Buckhead Location and Close to Brookhaven, Lenox/Phipps, Marta & More! Updated Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel, Large Family Room Addition with Fireplace & Built-ins, Fenced Backyard and Screened Porch, Sarah Smith Elementary, Join
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3328 Ferncliff Place NE
3328 Ferncliff Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1548 sqft
Great rental opportunity home on 1/2 of an acre+ in sought after Pine Hills/Sarah Smith. This charming home features a great entertaining family room w/FP, Separate L/R, Kitchen/Dining combo w/open concept & 3BR/2BA on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Hills
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
30 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
