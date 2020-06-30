Rent Calculator
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM
320 KENDRICK Avenue SE
320 Kendrick Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The perfect Grant Park location! Newly remodeled, this home is sure to impress! Fully fenced backyard! Walk-able to the Beacon, parks and restaurants!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have any available units?
320 KENDRICK Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have?
Some of 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
320 KENDRICK Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 KENDRICK Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
