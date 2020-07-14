All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1105 Town Brookhaven.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

1105 Town Brookhaven

1105 Town Blvd · (404) 948-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Summer Special! Receive ONE MONTH FREE when you lease any apartment home. Apply today! *Terms and conditions apply




Location

1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 4102 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 4401 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1105 Town Brookhaven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
internet access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.** Ordinary living options fade away as something far beyond usual rises: 1105 Town Brookhaven Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia is now open. We would like to formally welcome you to 1105 Brookhaven Apartments where your home fulfills every desire for ultimate comfort and polished luxury. With over 30 floor plans to choose from, each apartment home offers open-concept entertaining areas, lavish bathrooms, and chef-worthy kitchens in a range of different income ranges. In your individual apartment home, you will find granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. 1105 Brookhaven Apartments surpass all others in providing an endless array of community amenities: a central plaza with two sparkling pools, a multi-level clubroom with TV lounge, HD ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per adult applicant
Deposit: $100 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $275 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No pet weight limit.
Parking Details: $25/month Parking fee.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Town Brookhaven have any available units?
1105 Town Brookhaven has 32 units available starting at $1,403 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Town Brookhaven have?
Some of 1105 Town Brookhaven's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Town Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Town Brookhaven is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special! Receive ONE MONTH FREE when you lease any apartment home. Apply today! *Terms and conditions apply
Is 1105 Town Brookhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Town Brookhaven is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Town Brookhaven offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Town Brookhaven offers parking.
Does 1105 Town Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Town Brookhaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Town Brookhaven have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Town Brookhaven has a pool.
Does 1105 Town Brookhaven have accessible units?
No, 1105 Town Brookhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Town Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Town Brookhaven has units with dishwashers.
