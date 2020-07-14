Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center e-payments fire pit game room golf room internet access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table putting green smoke-free community trash valet yoga

**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.** Ordinary living options fade away as something far beyond usual rises: 1105 Town Brookhaven Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia is now open. We would like to formally welcome you to 1105 Brookhaven Apartments where your home fulfills every desire for ultimate comfort and polished luxury. With over 30 floor plans to choose from, each apartment home offers open-concept entertaining areas, lavish bathrooms, and chef-worthy kitchens in a range of different income ranges. In your individual apartment home, you will find granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. 1105 Brookhaven Apartments surpass all others in providing an endless array of community amenities: a central plaza with two sparkling pools, a multi-level clubroom with TV lounge, HD ...