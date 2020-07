755 North Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly hot tub playground tennis court

755North is a brand new luxury apartment community by Perennial Properties located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta with direct access to the BeltLine and is steps away from the Old Fourth Ward Park. 755North features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, washer and dryer included, granite counters, kitchen islands, microwaves, walk-in closets, large balconies, alarms and exquisite city views. Community features include, fitness center with complimentary personal training, valet dry cleaning, clubroom with gaming center, pool overlooking Old Fourth Ward Park and Beltline, internet cafe, bocce ball court, controlled access, covered parking, valet trash and recycling and elevators