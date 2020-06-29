2795 PEACHTREE Road NE

Amenities
Enjoy city views from oversized windows in huge corner unit, luxurious master bath featuring beautiful limestone flooring, rich granite vanities, dual sinks with 8' spread Kohler faucets, spacious soaking tub & separate frameless shower. 11 foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry Hardwood floors, Granite countertop, SS appliances, Washer/Dryer and Fridge included. Gallery residents enjoy the benefits of a 24/7 full-service concierge, swimming pool & sun deck, tennis courts, modern fitness center, Theater room, dog walk area, & guest suites.