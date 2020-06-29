All apartments in Atlanta
Location

2795 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy city views from oversized windows in huge corner unit, luxurious master bath featuring beautiful limestone flooring, rich granite vanities, dual sinks with 8' spread Kohler faucets, spacious soaking tub & separate frameless shower. 11 foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry Hardwood floors, Granite countertop, SS appliances, Washer/Dryer and Fridge included. Gallery residents enjoy the benefits of a 24/7 full-service concierge, swimming pool & sun deck, tennis courts, modern fitness center, Theater room, dog walk area, & guest suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have any available units?
2795 PEACHTREE Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have?
Some of 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2795 PEACHTREE Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE offer parking?
No, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE has a pool.
Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2795 PEACHTREE Road NE has units with dishwashers.

