garden hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Garden Hills, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
73 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
45 Units Available
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1148 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
2184 sqft
The Sutton is a new luxury apartment community in the heart of Buckhead Village, fully equipped residences of 1-3 bedrooms with exceptional amenities and a real sense of community.
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
235 Pharr Road
235 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,523
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of it all, Elle of Buckhead welcomes you to discover prestigious luxury living at its best! Our beautiful apartment community offers spacious and convenient one and two bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
Modera Buckhead Promo Code: 3005-M - Property Id: 312992 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2795 Peachtree Road NE
2795 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1680 sqft
Highly desirable corner unit in one of Atlanta's premier properties. Large 2 bedroom+bonus room. "Split" bedroom plan offers privacy. Two adjacent parking spaces. Minutes to shopping, restaurants. Freshly painted. New carpet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
78 Sheridan Drive
78 Sheridan Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1032 sqft
78 Sheridan at Buckhead is a recently-renovated boutique apartment building located just one block east of prestigious Peachtree Road.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
21 Delmont Drive NE # 11
21 Delmont Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
404 sqft
These throwback styled studios have been renovated and ready for immediate move in. A nostalgic feel combined with contemporary updates. Situated in the center of Buckhead, just steps from The Buckhead Atlanta shopping district.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
32 Peachtree Ave - 11
32 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Peachtree Ave - 11 in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
32 Peachtree Ave - 4
32 Peachtree Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Peachtree Ave - 4 in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2855 Peachtree Road
2855 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
698 sqft
Beautiful condo located in highly desirable Buckhead. Private and quiet rear-facing unit off of Peachtree Road.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2846 Piedmont Road NE
2846 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1542 sqft
Affordable city living for rent in the Heart of Buckhead! This beautiful end unit rests hidden in a quiet community. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite bkfst area & SS appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2493 Parkdale Place NE
2493 Parkdale Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1596 sqft
The home includes: hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, stainless appliances, quartz counters, insulated windows, new heat pump, water heater, roof, gutters + deck! Separate Dining Room & Living Room with sliding glass doors overlooking back
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
21 Delmont Drive NE # 8
21 Delmont Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
251 sqft
These throwback styled studios have been renovated and ready for immediate move in. A nostalgic feel combined with contemporary updates. Situated in the center of Buckhead, just steps from The Buckhead Atlanta shopping district.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
Sutton Buckhead
2965 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$5,120
1781 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from the expansive outdoor terrace, the many floor to ceiling windows and the open concept design. .
Results within 1 mile of Garden Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
69 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
27 Units Available
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
$
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
47 Units Available
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
21 Units Available
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,332
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
