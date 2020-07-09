All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

2010 Liberty Court NW

2010 Liberty Court · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Liberty Court, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous town-home only 3 miles away from downtown. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets with granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted bedroom ceilings, Bath has tiled floors. Large, open family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have any available units?
2010 Liberty Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Liberty Court NW have?
Some of 2010 Liberty Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Liberty Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Liberty Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Liberty Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Liberty Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Liberty Court NW offers parking.
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 Liberty Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have a pool?
No, 2010 Liberty Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2010 Liberty Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Liberty Court NW has units with dishwashers.

