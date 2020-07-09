Gorgeous town-home only 3 miles away from downtown. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets with granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted bedroom ceilings, Bath has tiled floors. Large, open family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 Liberty Court NW have any available units?
2010 Liberty Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Liberty Court NW have?
Some of 2010 Liberty Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Liberty Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Liberty Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.