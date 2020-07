Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Berkeley Heights is the original upscale apartment community in Atlanta’s flourishing Westside. Featuring the height of style and attention to detail, our residents enjoy a prime location with shopping, dining and retail services right at their front door. With an exceptional array of one, two and three bedroom floor plans appointed to your personal style, Berkeley Heights lets you live, work and play with all the comforts and conveniences of home.