/
/
/
bolton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
416 Apartments for rent in Bolton, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
330 Units Available
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1123 sqft
We know that it's the smallest touches that make a place truly feel like home. That's why at NOVEL Upper Westside, we've created a welcoming environment down to the last detail.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 LA Dawn Lane nw
1955 La Dawn Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2x2 Bridge Side Promo Code: 1955-B - Property Id: 312888 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Liberty Pkwy
1208 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1326 sqft
- Gorgeous townhome in an excellent location with easy access to Downtown, Buckhead, and Vinings.
Results within 1 mile of Bolton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1133 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1205 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Balcony or patio offers view of on-site swimming pool. Clubhouse with gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1632 sqft
Situated in the Buckhead neighborhood and within the Morris Brandon school district. Flats and townhomes with smart home features in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Perfect for those seeking easy access to Highway 285.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Collier Road K-3
1101 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1057 sqft
Unit K-3 Available 07/15/20 Carlyle Square Townhouse - Property Id: 302020 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse in gated community (Carlyle Square). Newly renovated corner unit with wood fireplace and back screened-in porch. Bathrooms have been updated.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1631 Laurel Avenue NW
1631 Laurel Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1468 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE in Upper West Midtown AVAILABLE NOW! - This fully renovated single family house is quietly nestled in between the well-known neighborhoods-The Bolton & Berkeley Park which is part of the highly sought-after area of Atlanta -
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2633 Ridgemore Road NW
2633 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1337 sqft
Charming brick home in sought after Ridgemore Heights - tucked away on a wooded lot. The main level features a spacious living room/dining room open floor plan with hardwood floors.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
73 La Rue Place NW
73 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1300 sqft
Among the Best Renovations in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret, Cross Creek! This 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse overlooking the LaRue pool, offers Stylish Space and Unparalleled Amenities.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
60 Chaumont Square NW
60 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1346 sqft
Incredible rental opportunity in Cross Creek! Brand new renovations in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit make this spacious home a perfect 10.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Davis Place NW
1173 Davis Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Extremely spacious & open 4 level townhome w/ multiple balconies, rooftop deck w/ 360° views & 2-car garage in sought after Underwood Hills! End unit w/private fenced in backyard, fire-pit & expansive green space! Updated kitchen w/ granite
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2352 Elmwood Circle
2352 Elmwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1502 sqft
Beautiful all brick home in gorgeous Smyrna! Completely renovated home featuring three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and beautiful new flooring throughout.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
103 La Rue Place NW
103 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Brand new flooring installed last week, faux hardwoods throughout.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2510 Bohler Road
2510 Bohler Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
5038 sqft
Gorgeous private home nestled away off Bohler and Peachtree Battle. Perfect west Buckhead location easy access to I-75. Perfect short term or long term rental. Fully furnished and provides all the amenities of a home away from home.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2915 Ridgemore Road NW
2915 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Adorable brick Cape Cod in safe and peaceful Ridgemore Heights neighborhood. Off street parking with fully fenced private backyard. Grey painted updated 3 bedroom & 2 bath home, located in Brandon Elementary School District.
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2087 Bohler Road NW
2087 Bohler Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2352 sqft
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This adorable 3BR, 2.5BA 2 story townhome is available for $5,000 monthly. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with an island that opens to the living space.
Results within 5 miles of Bolton
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
69 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
27 Units Available
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAVinings, GAMableton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAFair Oaks, GAEast Point, GA