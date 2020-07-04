All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:07 PM

200 NW Collum St

200 Collum St NW · No Longer Available
Location

200 Collum St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Penelope

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW! NEW! NEW!... NEW ROOF, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE! NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT THE HOME. ONE CAR GARAGE LEADING INTO A FULL CONCRETE BASEMENT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 NW Collum St have any available units?
200 NW Collum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 NW Collum St have?
Some of 200 NW Collum St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NW Collum St currently offering any rent specials?
200 NW Collum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NW Collum St pet-friendly?
No, 200 NW Collum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 200 NW Collum St offer parking?
Yes, 200 NW Collum St offers parking.
Does 200 NW Collum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 NW Collum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NW Collum St have a pool?
No, 200 NW Collum St does not have a pool.
Does 200 NW Collum St have accessible units?
No, 200 NW Collum St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NW Collum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 NW Collum St does not have units with dishwashers.

