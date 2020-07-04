200 NW Collum St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW! NEW! NEW!... NEW ROOF, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE! NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT THE HOME. ONE CAR GARAGE LEADING INTO A FULL CONCRETE BASEMENT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. CALL TODAY!