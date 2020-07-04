NEW! NEW! NEW!... NEW ROOF, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE! NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT THE HOME. ONE CAR GARAGE LEADING INTO A FULL CONCRETE BASEMENT. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. CALL TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 NW Collum St have any available units?
200 NW Collum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 NW Collum St have?
Some of 200 NW Collum St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NW Collum St currently offering any rent specials?
200 NW Collum St is not currently offering any rent specials.