AMLI Buckhead is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our mid-rise Buckhead apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park. Located in the highly acclaimed Sarah Smith school district, our luxury apartments in Buckhead offer easy access to GA-400, I-85 and the Lenox MARTA station, as well as the airport, Perimeter, Midtown and Downtown. Our apartments offer exceptional outdoor amenities, including a rooftop deck with movie screen, rooftop lounge, resort-style pool with sun shelf, outdoor kitchen with grills, and lush courtyards. Indoors you will find a high endurance fitness center, tech center, reservable team room, bike storage and repair room, clubroom with game tables, and pet spa. Our apartments offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans, featuring two designer finish packages with stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, elegant quartz countertops, refined wood flooring, 10-12 ceilings, washers and dryers, solar shades, balconies or patios, and more. Select AMLI apartments in Buckhead offer kitchen islands, wine storage, and sunrooms. Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification and smoke-free inside and out, our apartments offer residents a healthier lifestyle with lower environmental impact.