Atlanta, GA
AMLI Buckhead
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

AMLI Buckhead

3450 Roxboro Rd NE · (706) 204-1551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4204 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,469

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$1,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 4312 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5216 · Avail. now

$2,184

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Unit 5511 · Avail. now

$2,206

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,285

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Buckhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
car charging
carport
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
AMLI Buckhead is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our mid-rise Buckhead apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park. Located in the highly acclaimed Sarah Smith school district, our luxury apartments in Buckhead offer easy access to GA-400, I-85 and the Lenox MARTA station, as well as the airport, Perimeter, Midtown and Downtown. Our apartments offer exceptional outdoor amenities, including a rooftop deck with movie screen, rooftop lounge, resort-style pool with sun shelf, outdoor kitchen with grills, and lush courtyards. Indoors you will find a high endurance fitness center, tech center, reservable team room, bike storage and repair room, clubroom with game tables, and pet spa. Our apartments offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans, featuring two designer finish packages with stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, elegant quartz countertops, refined wood flooring, 10-12 ceilings, washers and dryers, solar shades, balconies or patios, and more. Select AMLI apartments in Buckhead offer kitchen islands, wine storage, and sunrooms. Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification and smoke-free inside and out, our apartments offer residents a healthier lifestyle with lower environmental impact.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No dogs over 50lbs and no aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Buckhead have any available units?
AMLI Buckhead has 25 units available starting at $1,469 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Buckhead have?
Some of AMLI Buckhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Buckhead offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead offers parking.
Does AMLI Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Buckhead have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead has a pool.
Does AMLI Buckhead have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead has accessible units.
Does AMLI Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Buckhead has units with dishwashers.
