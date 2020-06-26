1735 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Exciting luxury townhome highlighted by brand new hardwoods & fresh paint throughout. Light & bright main floor includes large eat-in kitchen w/high-end stainless appliances & granite countertops; family room w/gas fireplace flanked by built-ins overlooking private patio & a separate dining room. Second floor master retreat includes oversized bedroom, separate sitting room/office, spa bath & 2 walk-in closets. Third floor features two bedrooms, full bath & laundry room. Gated community w/concierge, Pool & Gym included w/free Direct TV. Near Northside Beltline Trail.