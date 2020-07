Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Live one level above the rest and embrace the fresh face of Atler at Brookhaven. With new ownership and a new vision, we're transforming our living experience. With over $4 million in planned renovations, we're creating better living spaces and experiences for our residents.



Nestled at the convergence of Buckhead and Brookhaven, Atler offers one and two bedroom apartments with modern features and terrific walkability to upscale retailers and dining.



Enjoy Buckhead skyline views from one of our newly redesigned spacious floor plans featuring modern touches sure to satisfy. When you’re ready to head out, easy access to the Brookhaven MARTA Station places the city’s best hot spots within your reach.