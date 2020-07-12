/
/
/
brookwood hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
618 Apartments for rent in Brookwood Hills, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
266 Brighton Road NE
266 Brighton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1888 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in Brookwood Hills!!! This charming 3/3 is conveniently located within walking distance of Piedmont Hospital and a short drive away from Buckhead.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
272 Camden Road NE
272 Camden Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,490
3299 sqft
Brookwood Hills neighborhood! Ready for immediate move-in, this amazing home has a ton of character and charm. Fantastic front porch ideal for entertaining or just rocking away the day sipping your favorite beverage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1735 Peachtree Street NE
1735 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1684 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate and spacious condo in a secure building close to everything. Incredible space for the $. High ceilings and hardwoods thruout. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters and great storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brookwood Hills
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
30 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
28 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,043
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
9 Units Available
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
47 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,332
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
28 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAVinings, GABelvedere Park, GA