1367 Kenilworth Dr SW

Amenities
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! -
BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY!
A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!
* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Huge Secluded Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Long Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.
Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195
(RLNE5027729)