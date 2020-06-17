All apartments in Atlanta
1367 Kenilworth Dr SW

1367 Kenilworth Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1367 Kenilworth Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! -
BRAND NEW HOME WITH A HUGE YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY!

A higher standard of living with superior quality of an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Huge Secluded Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Long Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195

(RLNE5027729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have any available units?
1367 Kenilworth Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have?
Some of 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Kenilworth Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW offers parking.
Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Kenilworth Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
