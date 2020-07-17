All apartments in Atlanta
1134 Ferncliff Road
1134 Ferncliff Road

1134 Ferncliff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Ferncliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Renovated & nearly New! White Kitchen, White Ice Granite Counters, new Appliances, Refinished Hardwood floors, NEW Roof, NEW Carpet, + freshly painted! Open floor plan w/abundant natural light! Private fenced backyard w/Pool & waterfall! Sizable Den for easy entertaining. Master Retreat overlooking pool offers two large walk-in closets & leathered Granite counters in bath. Two main level secondary Bedrms & Bath. Guest suite w/wet bar, home office potential on second level. Entire Home Audio! Large Garage w/workshop space. Shopping & restaurants nearby. Smith Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Ferncliff Road have any available units?
1134 Ferncliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Ferncliff Road have?
Some of 1134 Ferncliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Ferncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Ferncliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Ferncliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Ferncliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1134 Ferncliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Ferncliff Road offers parking.
Does 1134 Ferncliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Ferncliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Ferncliff Road have a pool?
Yes, 1134 Ferncliff Road has a pool.
Does 1134 Ferncliff Road have accessible units?
No, 1134 Ferncliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Ferncliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Ferncliff Road has units with dishwashers.
