1134 Ferncliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Renovated & nearly New! White Kitchen, White Ice Granite Counters, new Appliances, Refinished Hardwood floors, NEW Roof, NEW Carpet, + freshly painted! Open floor plan w/abundant natural light! Private fenced backyard w/Pool & waterfall! Sizable Den for easy entertaining. Master Retreat overlooking pool offers two large walk-in closets & leathered Granite counters in bath. Two main level secondary Bedrms & Bath. Guest suite w/wet bar, home office potential on second level. Entire Home Audio! Large Garage w/workshop space. Shopping & restaurants nearby. Smith Elem.