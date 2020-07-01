Rent Calculator
8717 N ASHLEY STREET
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM
8717 N ASHLEY STREET
8717 North Ashley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8717 North Ashley Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family house for rent in Tampa FL with large backyard waiting for new tenants, affordable rent for
location close to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have any available units?
8717 N ASHLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8717 N ASHLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8717 N ASHLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 N ASHLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8717 N ASHLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8717 N ASHLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
