Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed parking

With saltwater canal access to Old Tampa Bay, our community delivers you directly to all the fun of waterfront living in Tampa. Whether you choose Cortland Bayport North's upscale apartments and townhomes or Cortland Bayport South's more traditional apartments to call home, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer the same waterfront lifestyle. Soak up some rays at our resort-style pools, or take a sunset stroll on our waterfront boardwalk. And when you're looking for some waterfront fun, launch a paddleboard, kayak, or your own boat from our community dock. Then, spend some time on the town and treat yourself to some retail therapy at International Plaza and Bay Street or explore all the local dining and entertainment spots of Downtown Tampa. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you