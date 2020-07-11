Amenities
With saltwater canal access to Old Tampa Bay, our community delivers you directly to all the fun of waterfront living in Tampa. Whether you choose Cortland Bayport North's upscale apartments and townhomes or Cortland Bayport South's more traditional apartments to call home, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer the same waterfront lifestyle. Soak up some rays at our resort-style pools, or take a sunset stroll on our waterfront boardwalk. And when you're looking for some waterfront fun, launch a paddleboard, kayak, or your own boat from our community dock. Then, spend some time on the town and treat yourself to some retail therapy at International Plaza and Bay Street or explore all the local dining and entertainment spots of Downtown Tampa. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you