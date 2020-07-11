All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
Cortland Bayport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Cortland Bayport

10510 Parkers Landing Dr · (813) 440-3123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL 33615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 425472 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 515334 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 025457 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115674 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 225249 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 205349 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Bayport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
With saltwater canal access to Old Tampa Bay, our community delivers you directly to all the fun of waterfront living in Tampa. Whether you choose Cortland Bayport North's upscale apartments and townhomes or Cortland Bayport South's more traditional apartments to call home, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans offer the same waterfront lifestyle. Soak up some rays at our resort-style pools, or take a sunset stroll on our waterfront boardwalk. And when you're looking for some waterfront fun, launch a paddleboard, kayak, or your own boat from our community dock. Then, spend some time on the town and treat yourself to some retail therapy at International Plaza and Bay Street or explore all the local dining and entertainment spots of Downtown Tampa. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $125/month. Cortland Bayport South offers surface lot parking. Cortland Bayport North offers surface lot parking and garage rentals for $125/month, based on availability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Bayport have any available units?
Cortland Bayport has 36 units available starting at $1,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Bayport have?
Some of Cortland Bayport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Bayport currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Bayport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Bayport pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Bayport is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Bayport offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Bayport offers parking.
Does Cortland Bayport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Bayport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Bayport have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Bayport has a pool.
Does Cortland Bayport have accessible units?
No, Cortland Bayport does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Bayport have units with dishwashers?
No, Cortland Bayport does not have units with dishwashers.

