Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving pool table

Experience the finest luxury apartment community in the Channelside District near Downtown Tampa. Offering a variety of studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, The Slade at Channelside have homes to suit all of your desires. These Tampa apartments are just a heartbeat away from the most exclusive dining and shopping in the city, as well as the best entertainment including Hyde Park and The Florida Aquarium. After a busy day, let our amenities welcome you home. Unwind on the rooftop sundeck, relax in the resort-style pool, or work up a sweat at the 24-hour fitness center. Fix your favorite meal in your gourmet kitchen or luxuriate in your well-appointed bath with European-style fixtures. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.